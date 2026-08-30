/North Korea military shake-up: Kim Jong Un replaces defence minister amid tensions over US-South Korea drills

North Korea has removed Defence Minister No Kwang Chol from his post in a military leadership reshuffle overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Sunday (Aug 30), in another shake-up of the nuclear-armed country’s top command. This comes shortly after the US and South Korea concluded their annual military drills in the region.

The changes were approved during a meeting led by Kim on Saturday (Aug 29), according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). No Kwang Chol was not simply replaced as defence minister but also lost seniority within the ruling Workers’ Party, taking a lower-ranking role as “first vice-director of the Munitions Industry Department.”

Kim Song Gi, who heads the General Political Bureau of the Korean People’s Army, was appointed the new defence minister.

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The reshuffle also elevated defence adviser Pak Jong Chon, who was named vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission and promoted to the ruling party’s Political Bureau. Several other military officials received new posts and promotions.

North Korea highlights weapons advances

The leadership changes came alongside North Korean claims of fresh progress in military technology.

At a ceremony on Saturday (Aug 29), Kim praised scientists and officials involved in weapons development and awarded them top national honours. KCNA said the recipients had helped in “resolving scientific and technological problems of epochal significance in developing new combat weapon systems”.

The report did not identify the systems involved but said North Korea’s weapons research centre had recently developed “exclusive technologies” that could strengthen the country’s ability to wage war.

Kim has continued to personally oversee weapons development. In June, he watched tests of a new extended-range multiple rocket launcher and artillery system.

Military tensions remain high

The reshuffle follows annual military exercises between South Korea and the United States, drills that Pyongyang routinely condemns as rehearsals for invasion.

The exercises were shortened this year after US President Donald Trump criticised them as provocative and criticised Seoul over its position on the Iran war. Trump has also expressed interest in meeting Kim again, having held two summits with him during his first term.

North Korea, however, has shown little interest in renewed engagement, continuing missile launches and slamming US-South Korean military cooperation.