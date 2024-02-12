North Korea develops new control system for multiple rocket launcher

North Korea, in a bid to bring about a "qualitative change" in its defence capabilities, on Monday (Feb 12) said that it has developed a new ballistic control system for a multiple rocket launcher.

Pyongyang's Academy of Defense Science successfully carried out a "ballistic control test firing of 240-mm calibre multiple rocket launcher shells" on Saturday (Feb 10) to develop a "controllable shell and ballistic control system" for the launcher, reported state news agency KCNA.

According to the report, the new rocket launcher would now be "reevaluated" and its battlefield role would also be "increased" due to what it termed "rapid technical improvement."

Earlier this year, North Korea released a statement declaring South Korea as its "principal enemy", shutting down the agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach, and further threatening war over "even 0.001 millimetres" of territorial infringement.

Kim Jong Un on Friday (Feb 9) called Seoul Pyongyang's "most dangerous and first enemy state and invariable arch-enemy", warning that the North would not hesitate to "put an end" to South Korea.

North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles into West Sea

Earlier, in January, the North fired multiple cruise missiles near two South Korean border islands which prompted the South to launch a live-fire drill and release evacuation orders for the residents.

Pyongyang had also conducted live-fire exercises on its western coast for three consecutive days last month.

The South had then issued a stern warning stating that the nuclear action around the Korean Peninsula would lead to the escalation of tensions.

Seoul's military had said that "the repeated artillery fire within the prohibited hostile act zone by North Korea poses a threat to the peace on the Korean Peninsula and escalates tensions".

"North Korea, following its claim of the complete nullification of the 'September 19 Military Agreement', continues to threaten our citizens with ongoing artillery fire within the prohibited hostile act zone," the JCS said, referring to the 2018 deal.

"In response, our military will take appropriate measures," it said.