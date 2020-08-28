Noor Inayat Khan, British spy executed by the Nazis to be honoured with first blue plaque for Indian-origin woman

Noor Inayat Khan, the Indian origin British secret agent executed by the Nazis will be honoured with a "blue plaque" in the United Kingdom.

Noor was killed by the Nazis at the Dachau concentration camp in 1944. The honour will be given by the English Heritage which manages historical monuments in the UK.

The blue plaque was launched in 1866 in London and commemorates the link between locations and famous people as a historical marker. The British secret agent was earlier awarded the George Cross and the French Croix de Guerre posthumously.

Her bust was unveiled at London's Gordon Square Gardens in 2012, she was born in Moscow in 1914 to an Indian father and an American mother and was a direct descendant of Tipu Sultan. She served in Special Operations Executive set up by Britain's wartime prime minister Winston Churchill in 1940.

She was executed at the concentration camp aged just 30, Noor ran a spy ring in Paris during World War-II after she was dropped by the UK behind enemy lines in France.

She was captured by the Gestapo and taken to prison but had managed to escape earlier but was again recaptured and sent to the concentration camp.

Noor will be awarded with the plaque at a ceremony on Friday on English Heritage's Facebook channel.