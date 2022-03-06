No US troops will be 'on the ground or in the air' in Ukraine, says USA envoy to UN 

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations said on Sunday (March 6) that US troops will not be 'on the ground or in the air' in Ukraine. She said doing this will "escalate this war and make this an American war against the Russians.". She was speaking during ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

"We've also been very clear that we will support Ukraine in every other way possible We have provided them over a billion dollars in support over the course of the past few days,"

Thomas-Greenfield's remarks have come in response to Ukraine's requests to the West to toughen sanctions beyond existing efforts. It also requested more weapons, including a plea for Russian-made planes, to help it repel Russian forces.

The West, which calls Putin's reasons for invading baseless, has expanded effort to rearm Ukraine, sending in items from Stinger missiles to anti-tank weapons.

But Washington and its NATO allies have resisted Ukraine's appeals for a no-fly zone for fear that it would escalate the conflict beyond Ukraine's borders.

"It's not just, some rule you pass that....it's the willingness to shoot down the aircraft of the Russian Federation, which is basically the beginning of World War Three," Senator Marco Rubio (Republican - Florida) said.

(With inputs from agencies)