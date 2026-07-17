/‘No US prisoner released’: Iran rejects Trump's claim over American citizen

Iran’s judiciary on Thursday (July 16) denied that any American prisoner had been released or exchanged, contradicting a statement by US President Donald Trump that Tehran had allowed a US citizen who was “wrongfully detained” since December 2024 to leave the country. The denial was issued by the judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency, which said no US national had been freed as part of any release or prisoner swap arrangement.

Trump said on Wednesday that an American woman who had been detained in Iran was now safely outside the country and in good condition. He did not identify the individual. According to a Reuters report, human rights lawyer Jared Genser identified the woman as Dena Karari, a California resident who had travelled to Shiraz in December 2024.

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Reuters reported that Iranian authorities confiscated Karari’s passport during the visit, preventing her from leaving the country. She was not formally detained, but was repeatedly interrogated before eventually being allowed to depart Iran, the report said.

The differing accounts highlight the continuing lack of clarity surrounding the case, with Washington portraying the episode as the release of a wrongfully detained citizen while Iranian judicial authorities insist no prisoner release took place.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday (July 15), said that Iran had allowed an American citizen who was "wrongfully detained" since December 2024 to leave the country, calling the move a "gesture of goodwill" by Tehran.