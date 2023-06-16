No rent, no space: Twitter asked to vacate Colorado office over non-payment of accumulated rent

Twitter is being forced to leave its Boulder, Colorado headquarters because it hasn't paid the rent in months, according to a report in the Denver Business Journal.

As reported by TechCrunch, the company moved into the premises in February 2020 and used a letter of credit with a value of about $1 million to pay for the first three months of rent.

The judge issued an order on May 31 for the sheriff to assist in evicting Musk's company within 49 days after the landlord sued Twitter in court last month, according to TechCrunch.

The company has previously faced legal action from a number of other landlords who claim it hasn't been paying rent on its San Francisco headquarters and its King Charles-owned office in London.

Musk allegedly stated in a 4 a.m. conversation that the company would only pay office rent "over his dead body," according to a lawsuit brought by former Twitter workers last month.

As per the lawsuit, Alex Spiro, Musk's lawyer, "loudly opined" that it was unfair for Twitter's landlords to expect it to pay rent since San Francisco was a "shithole."

It appears to be a strategy to assist Twitter save expenses after Musk, as previously reported by Insider, reduced employees by over 90 per cent to save money.

Also read | Musk-Branson space race heats up as Virgin Galactic announces commercial space mission Twitter suspends accounts belonging to Elon Musk critic Aaron Greenspan Twitter, which is controlled by Elon Musk, has suspended two accounts that belong to Aaron Greenspan, a loud opponent of the Tesla CEO, and has removed both his personal account and that of Plainsite, his online database.

Twitter reportedly suspended the handles on Tuesday, according CNBC. At the time of suspension, Plainsite had roughly 24,000 followers compared to about 2,500 followers for Greenspan's personal account. According to CNBC, Greenspan has meticulously followed legal actions taken by or against businesses, mostly in the United States, such as Tesla and Twitter. Both these are companies that Musk owns.

With the help of two friends, Greenspan founded Plainsite in 2011, which gives consumers free access to files from both state and federal courts. He has engaged in legal battles with the wealthy over the years.

Also watch | Twitter has reportedly refused to pay its Google Cloud contract He filed a harassment claim against a Tesla promoter in May 2020 and cited Musk as a party involved in the harassment.

When asked about his ban from Twitter, he told CNBC that he had not yet been given a reason and had asked to have both of his handles reinstated.