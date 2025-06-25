/No 'Make Iran Great Again': Trump's U-turn in less than 48 hours, says doesn't want regime change in Iran

En route to the NATO summit in the Netherlands, Donald Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One. In just two days after suggesting a regime change in Iran, the US President now says, ‘I don't want it’; in addition, he emphasised ‘regime change takes chaos’. These comments could be viewed as a U-turn as he had proposed an ambitious plan to ‘Make Iran Great Again’ a campaign mirroring his own back home in America.

Speaking to reporters, who asked, ‘Do you want a regime change in Iran?’, in his prompt response, he said, "No. If there was, there was, but no I don't want it," the US President said. "I'd like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible. Regime change takes chaos, and ideally we don't want to see so much chaos "

“Iranians are very good traders and business people, they got a lot of oil, they should be fine and be able to rebuild and do a good job. They are never going to have nuclear but other than that they should do a good job,” he added.

And on June 23, he had posted on Truth Social, “It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”

His thoughts on regime change come only a couple of hours after his address, announcing the success of the attack on Iran nuclear sites, which he called a horribly destructive enterprise. “Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity, a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.”

