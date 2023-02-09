Nikki Haley may benefit Trump if she enters Republican race for presidential ticket

A Yahoo News/ YouGov poll has revealed that announcement of presidential candidature of Nikki Haley from the Republican Party may benefit former US President Donald Trump. Haley, former South Carolina governor, would split the race for Republican Party nomination three ways. Currently, Trump is trailing Ron DeSantis over support within the Republican Party.

If he goes head-to-head with Trump, current figures say that DeSantis would get support from 45 per cent of Republicans while 41 per cent would back Trump.

However, If Haley enters the race, she would split the 'anti-Trump' vote, thereby making things easy for the former president.

The survey involved 1585 adult respondents in the US who registered their opinion between February 2 and February 6.

Nikki Haley is expected to announce her candidature on February 15. If she enters the race for the Republican ticket, the poll says she would get support from 11 per cent Republicans and Republican leaners. DeSantis, who is leading the opinion polls now would command support from just 35 per cent while Trump will race ahead with support from 38 per cent of Republicans.



(With inputs from agencies)

