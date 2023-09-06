Nigerian president might lose power even before G20 convenes in Delhi

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu became the first head of state to arrive in India on Tuesday (Sept. 5) ahead of the G20 summit. Nigeria is not a member of the G20 bloc but is aspiring to become one, as claimed by a spokesperson of the Nigerian Presidency.

But even before the G20 summit kicks off, the Nigerian leader might end up losing the presidency, as highlighted by the Nigerian press.

The election crisis in Nigeria

The current conundrum being faced by the Nigerian president is related to the 2023 presidential elections held in February.

As declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu received a total of 8,794,726 votes to win the elections, followed by Atiku from the opposition PDP with 6,984,520 votes.

However, the opposition parties of the country later disputed the result, arguing that he was not even qualified to contest the elections. Now, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, is all set to deliver the verdict on Wednesday (Sept. 6), which will decide the fate of the ambitious Nigerian president.

What opposition parties argue?

Chris Uche, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has asked the tribunal to nullify Tinubu’s presidency ‘due to a United States court ruling that ordered him to forfeit $460,000 for drug and money laundering-related offences.’

According to the PDP, the INEC contravened provisions of the amended Electoral Act by failing to electronically transmit the results of the election.

One of the key issues to be determined by the tribunal is the eligibility of Tinubu to be president even after getting less than 25 per cent votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Watch: Nigeria court to rule on President Tinubu's poll victory, Opposition calls to nullify Feb election

Not just that, another opposition candidate Peter Obi of the Labour Party is claiming that the votes cast for Tinubu should be voided because his running mate, Kashim Shettima, was simultaneously nominated as APC candidate for Borno Central Senatorial District and the party’s vice presidential flagbearer, in violation of provisions of the Electoral Act.

‘President not worried’

With tensions mounting ahead of the major verdict by PEPT, the office of the Nigerian presidency has said the president is hardly worried and anxious.

“He’s not worried simply because he knows he won the election,” Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, was quoted as saying by Daily Post of Nigeria.

“He (Tinubu) will continue to ensure that no matter what the outcome of the judgement is, he does his part and ensure that our institutions continue to be respected, not just by him, but all actors,” he added.