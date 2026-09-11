/Nigeria plans to regulate internet access for children under 16: What we know so far

Nigeria is preparing to regulate internet access for children under the age of 16, said Nigeria’s current minister of education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa.

The announcement was made in Abuja during the launch of the government's Initiative for Zero-Rated Access to Educational Platforms and Content in Nigeria. Alausa said the planned measure is intended to strengthen online child protection. Importantly, the government has not announced an outright internet ban for children. The minister referred to “regulated access”, but did not explain whether this would involve content filtering, parental controls, age verification or restrictions imposed through internet service providers.

What did Nigeria's minister say?

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Alausa said the government was preparing a measure under which there would eventually be regulated internet access for every Nigerian child below 16. He said further details would be announced by the relevant security authorities in the coming days or weeks.

The minister also stressed that online content available to children should be “appropriate, credible, safe” and aligned with educational objectives and the national curriculum. That means the exact impact on children, parents, schools and internet providers remains unclear for now.

Free educational data starts October 1

The announcement comes alongside a separate move to make digital education cheaper. From October 1, 2026, participating mobile operators will provide 100MB of free data every day for access to approved educational websites and platforms. The initial rollout will cover senior secondary and tertiary students before being expanded. Approved platforms can include learning management systems, digital libraries, educational repositories and teacher-development services. The government says the aim is to remove data costs as a barrier to online learning.

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