After playing a central role in Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections 2024, tech billionaire Elon Musk has his eyes set on the next big target: Taking centre stage in UK politics. The Trump ally reportedly held meeting with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage Monday (Dec 16) at Florida’s Mar-a-Lago residence. The meeting lasted for over one hour, in the presence of Reform UK’s new treasurer Nick Candy.

“We learned a great deal about the Trump ground game and will have ongoing discussions on other areas,” read a joint statement issued by Farage and Candy. “We only have one more chance left to save the west and we can do great things together,” it added.

Did Farage and Musk discuss donations?

Earlier this year, it was reported in media that Musk was preparing to donate over $100 million to Farage’s party. However, those reports were later rubbished by the Tesla boss himself.

Now, the meeting between Farage, Candy, and Musk comes as the Reform UK treasurer vows to double down on fundraising operations. Farage is hoping to capitalise on increasing support in the UK and turbo-charge his political startup into a major player in UK political arena. Local elections in the UK are due in May and Farage is hoping to win significant seats and at least one mayoralty.

Musk showed interest in Reform UK party earlier this month. When Farage posted on X that his party was seeking to build a “winning team to change British politics forever”, Musk responded, “When is the first electoral opportunity?”

It was not clear whether Musk and Farage discussed donations in Monday meeting.

It comes as former UK minister Peter Mandelson earlier urged the government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer to use Musk to build closer ties with the incoming Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies)