New Zealand's marine report: Microplastics found in 75% of fish, 90% of seabirds on the verge of extinction

A recent government report in New Zealand revealed that three out of every four fish have huge portions of microplastics and significant numbers of native species and indigenous birds are on the verge of extinction.

On Thursday (October 13), the Ministry of Environment released a report outlining the state of threatened species.

According to the report, nearly 90 per cent of indigenous seabirds, 82 per cent of indigenous shorebirds, and 22 per cent of marine mammal species were categorised as threatened extinction or at risk of becoming extinct.

One reason that seabirds are under threat comes after nearly 1,400 seabirds were killed last year by big fish and the ocean becoming more acidic.

The report also revealed that the ocean's acidification in 22 years rose 8.6 per cent, with water temperatures rising, and marine heat waves becoming more severe and frequent.

The Conversation group Forest and Crisis remarked the report as a 'crisis.' The group in its statement said, "The true scale of the crisis affecting the oceans could be much worse because the extinction risks facing most marine mammals, fish, and invertebrates remains unknown, due to lack of research," The Guardian reported.

The reports in some areas stated that the conditions were either the same as they were or were slightly improving.

The Green party representative, Eugenie Sage, said she blamed the government for the deteriorating marine health. He said that it was the government's neglect that landed the marine life in the situation.

