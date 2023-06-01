New Zealand police file five murder charges against man accused of setting hostel on fire
New Zealand police Thursday said they were filing five murder charges against a man suspected of setting fire at an emergency housing hotel in the capital city of Wellington last month. The man is accused of setting fire to a couch and the hostel itself, which housed more than 100 people at that time. Police said five people lost their lives in the accident, which authorities were treating as an act of arson.
The suspect is a 48-year-old man, who is already remanded in custody over two counts of arson. He was detained within just two days of the incident. Now, he will also face the five murder charges levelled by Wellington police.
Inspector Dion Bennett, acting Wellington district commander, said that the victim families were being kept in the loop as the investigation continues. “Our thoughts are with them and we are continuing to ensure they are supported through this process," he was quoted as saying in several media reports.
The name of the suspect was not revealed in the media as the country’s legal system prevents so.
What was the Loafers Lodge hostel fire incident?
A deadly fire erupted at the four-storey Loafers Lodge hostel last month in Wellington, which resulted in the killing of at least five people. The hotel is known for housing people from socially backward and marginalised communities. It was designated as an emergency accommodation provider by New Zealand's Ministry of Social Development in 2011.
The government said the contract had ended with the hostel, although it still was part of an informal network of temporary lodging sites that the government used to house vulnerable people.
Reacting to the fire incident, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was an “absolute tragedy”, adding that the incident raised concerns about the prevailing housing crisis in the country.
New Zealand lawmakers reviewing building regulations
Following the fire incident, New Zealand authorities revealed that the building had no water sprinklers, a requirement not mandatory for older buildings. Now, lawmakers in the country are debating whether they need new building regulations.
Police examination of the burnt building concludes
On Thursday, Insp. Dion Bennett said that police had completed their assessment of the burned-out hostel and turned the site over to the fire department. He said, “Police would like to acknowledge the residents of Wellington who have been affected by this tragedy, and we hope that today’s upgraded charges will be welcomed.”
