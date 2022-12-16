New Zealand PM Ardern auctions transcript of parliamentary jibe for prostate cancer charity

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is auctioning off a transcript of a parliamentary exchange where she called her political opponent David Seymour an ''arrogant prick''. The auction is being done to raise money for a prostate cancer charity.

A report by news agency AFP on Friday said that bidding for the framed copy of the document, signed by Ardern and Seymour, reached NZ $45,500 (US$29,000) in an online auction. The bidding is due to close on December 22.

Following a heated exchange between the pair at a Parliamentary session on Tuesday, Prime Minister Ardern muttered "he's such an arrogant prick" about Seymour, who is a leader of the ACT party. The microphone picked up Arden's comment as she retook her seat.

Seymour petitioned the parliamentary speaker for an apology from the Prime Minister, which meant that her comment was entered into Hansard- the official record.

Later, Jacinda Ardern texted an apology to Seymour and the opposition leader came up with the idea of joining forces to raise money for the prostate cancer charity.

On Thursday, Ardern said she had signed the official transcript with Seymour "in the spirit of good sportsmanship and a good cause."

And on Friday, Seymour told AFP "We are thrilled it's got such good support. I suggested we sign a copy of the Hansard and auction it off to raise money for the foundation and pricks everywhere."

Seymour also said he hoped the signed document would go for a lot of money.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE