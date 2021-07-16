New Zealand farmers protest in tractors, oppose government regulations

Farmers in New Zealand drove tractors in major cities on Friday (July 16) to demand relaxation of environmental policies and climate changeg regulations they say are hurting their businesses.

Demonstrations that took place nationwide were called "Howl of A Protest". The protests saw farmers on busy motorways with their tractors, pick up trucks and other farm vehicles. This caused traffic jams in major cities including Auckland.

Many residents showed solidarity with the farmers by holding placards as the vehicles drove past on the

streets.

Protesters have asked the government to relax new regulations on managing waterways and ease some of the Covid-19 border controls to allow more seasonal overseas workers into the country as the industry faces acute labor shortages.

They are also demanding the scrapping of what has been dubbed the "Ute tax" - a new government package subsidizing cleaner electric cars while increasing fees on large petrol and diesel vehicles widely used by farmers and tradespeople.

