New Zealand: Coronavirus is now equal leading cause of death for the first time

A recent data analysis by New Zealand Herald shows that coronavirus (COVID-19) has become the equal leading cause of death in the country for the first time in July. The report stated that Covid has been directly responsible for one in seven recent deaths.

The data show that Covid is even with ischaemic heart disease as the No 1 killer in the country as the deadly virus has overtaken stroke. Citing one cause of death, the report mentioned that Covid claimed five times as lives as those lost in car accidents last year.

As per the analysis, 836 people died across New Zealand in the week ending July 17. At that particular time, the second Omicron wave was peaking. The analysis noted that of those 836 deaths, 120 were directly attributed to Covid.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said as quoted by NZ Herald, "For the first time, Covid-19 has probably become the leading cause of death in New Zealand."

"Fifteen per cent of people dying from Covid-19 is about the same proportion of people who die from ischaemic heart disease, which is currently our single biggest killer," he added.

New Zealand fully opens borders

Recently, New Zealand fully opened its borders to visitors from around the world on August 1. The relaxation was for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the borders in March 2020.

Some of the restrictions started to ease in February this year when New Zealand's borders began reopening. Notably, most visitors arriving in New Zealand still need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and must take two COVID tests after arriving. Some relief as there are no quarantine requirements.

