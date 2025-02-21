New York governor will not remove Eric Adams from office

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she would not use her power to remove New York City Mayor Eric Adams as he tried to fight a criminal indictment charging him with corruption, but proposed new oversight of the mayor's office in an announcement on Thursday (February 20).

Adams, a Democrat, has faced months of mounting calls for his resignation or removal and Hochul said she had heard from many New Yorkers who feel "outraged, hurt, betrayed" by the mayor.

The calls have grown louder in recent days as the mayor pledged to help U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, with deporting immigrants in the country without authorization while Trump's Justice Department sought to have the federal indictment against Adams dismissed.

The state's constitution gives the governor the power to remove a mayor, and to suspend him or her for 30 days once charges have been brought. The power has not been invoked in nearly a century, and the process has never been carried through to completion.

Hochul said she was "deeply troubled" by the accusations against Adams and said New York City was in crisis, but said on Thursday that she would not commence removal proceedings for now.

"My strong belief is that the will of the voters and the supremacy and sanctity of democratic elections preclude me from any action," she said at a press conference. "I cannot deny the people of this great city the power to make this decision for themselves."

Instead, she proposed that New York create a new state inspector general overseeing New York City and empowering other city elected officials to sue the federal government if the mayor declines to do so.

A spokesperson for Adams, who is seeking a second term in elections this November, did not respond to a request for comment on the governor's proposals. He has repeatedly said he has done nothing wrong and will not resign.

Previously, Hochul and Adams have had a relatively warm relationship as two of New York's most powerful elected officials: they have made joint appearances to announce new initiatives, particularly on matters of public safety, and refrained from public criticism of each other.

Hochul said new oversight was needed to "make sure our leaders are operating only with the city's best interest in mind, unimpeded by any legal agreements with the Trump Justice Department."

Hochul said Trump is "taking out his anger and frustration over the 35 felony convictions he received here in the state of New York," and that she believed his administration would "stop at nothing to try and exercise control over New York."

Hochul's plans would need votes of approval from lawmakers in the state legislature and the city council, some of whom may oppose giving the state greater control over its most important city.

Adams, a 64-year-old former police captain, was indicted last September on five corruption charges, accusing him of arranging illegal foreign donations to his election campaigns and luxury travel from Turkish nationals seeking to influence him. He has pleaded not guilty.

He has publicly courted Trump, who returned to the White House in January and has the power to pardon Adams. More than half a dozen senior prosecutors at the Department of Justice have resigned in protest over the effort by Emil Bove, Trump's new deputy attorney general, to have the indictment against Adams dismissed, which is now being considered by a U.S. district judge in Manhattan.

Hochul said she would retain the option of bringing removal proceedings at a later date.

"I also do not want to be running the city of New York," Hochul said. "The mayor needs to have a team in place, restore the confidence of people that there's competent government being delivered."