New York prosecutors finally obtain Trump's tax records

New York prosecutors investigating former president Donald Trump's finances have finally received his tax returns following a marathon legal battle.

According to a report in AFP, District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office obtained the returns after the Supreme Court on Monday rejected a last-ditch bid by Trump's lawyers to block the release of the records.

The prosecutor is investigating hush payments made to two women who allege they had affairs with Trump and possible fraud.

Vance, a Democrat, fought for over a year to obtain the eight years of returns.

He issued a subpoena to Trump's accountants Mazars USA in August 2019 ordering the company to furnish documents stretching back to 2011.

Vance's probe was initially focussed on payments made before the 2016 presidential election to two women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

The state-level investigation, however, continued with examining possible allegations of tax evasion, and insurance and bank fraud.

Trump, who left the White House last month, called the investigation "a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt in the history of our country."

US presidents are not required by law to release details of their personal finances but every US leader since Richard Nixon has done so. Trump repeatedly said he would release them pending an audit but ultimately broke with the tradition.

Vance's investigators have so far interviewed Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

If Trump were charged and convicted he could face a possible jail term. Unlike federal offences, state crimes are not subject to presidential pardons.

It is unclear if and when it will lead to a prosecution, which would be the first of a former US president.

(with inputs from AFP)