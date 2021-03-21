New York governor accuser Lindsey Boylan speaks out at NYC rally

The first woman to accuse New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment Saturday joined protesters in a rally calling for his impeachment, and spoke out publically for the first time.

Lindsey Boylan was the first of eight women to make accusations against the governor, claiming he kissed her on the lips.

“Someone who abuses their power doesn’t just do it to one woman or one community; they do it, on some level, to every person and every community,” Boylan said Saturday.

“When the governor should have been focused on leading us out of this pandemic, he was instead focused on covering up the deaths of 15,000 New Yorkers and smearing me and my reputation,” Boylan said, in an extended interview with the New Yorker Magazine.

A total of eight women have now come forward, charging Cuomo with sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour. The latest is Alyssa McGrath, a current aide in Cuomo’s adminsitration. She told The New York Times that Cuomo would ogle at her body, remark on her looks and make suggestive comments to her and another executive aide.

On Saturday, though, many people rallied in support of the governor outside his office in the city.

Cuomo, meanwhile, refuses to resign despite calls from within his own party. It’s a long road ahead before the governor would face a Senate trial.

The 63-year-old governor has denied any wrongdoing, though he has acknowledged it had been a “custom” for him to kiss and hug people when greeting them. He has said he was sorry if his behaviour had made “people feel uncomfortable.”

Cuomo has vowed to cooperate with the investigation overseen by the state’s attorney general while refusing to step down before the inquiry is concluded.

The flurry of allegations in recent weeks has led to a growing clamour among prominent fellow Democrats in New York for his resignation.

New York state Attorney General Letitia James last week named a team of outside lawyers to lead an investigation into accusations the governor harassed women through unwelcome, sexualised comments and inappropriate physical contact, including unsolicited kissing.

