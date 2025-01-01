A federal law enforcement official confirmed that the suspect in the New Orleans attack has died. Preliminary findings suggest the act was intentional.

The FBI and police are investigating the vehicle to uncover the motive as reported by CNN

#BREAKING | #NewOrleans New Year tragedy suspect is dead, say US media reports.



Here's what happened

On Wednesday (Jan 1), a truck rammed into a crowd in New Orleans at approximately 3:15 am, leaving at least ten dead and over 30 injured, according to local media reports.

The injured were taken to multiple hospitals following the incident. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has since taken over the investigation.

Collision and shooting at Bourbon Street

The incident occurred at around 3:15 am at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville. After the truck crashed into the crowd, the driver exited the vehicle and opened fire, injuring two police officers, CBS News reported.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell termed the event a "terrorist attack," but the FBI clarified that it was not terrorism-related.

Tragedy mirrors Germany's Christmas market attack

The New Orleans attack comes just days after a similar incident in Germany, where five people were killed and 205 others were injured at a Christmas market.

