New COVID 19 variant linked to China detected in US, fresh cases emerge

A new COVID-19 variant, considered to be highly contagious and responsible for increased number of Covid cases in China has been detected in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified the variant as NB.1.8.1.

First detected in international travelers arriving at US airports between late March and early April, the strain has been found through surveillance testing at major airports including California, Virginia, New York City and Washington State. Fresh cases have emerged in Ohio, Rhode Island, and Hawaii.

Although the number of confirmed Covid cases in the US is not spiraling, the rapid spread in China and parts of Asia due to the variant remains a cause for concern. scientists too have warned that the variant may be more transmissible.

The NB.1.8.1. Covid variant is already a dominant strain in South-East Asia. The percentage of respiratory samples being tested for COVID 19 in densely populated financial hub of Hong Kong are coming positive and is at the year's highest level. Also, 31 deaths were reported in the week ending May 3.

In Singapore too, the variant has played a dominant role. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) data Singapore reported a rise from 11,100 cases during April 20-26 to 14,200 during April 27-May 3, which is an increase of 28 per cent.



US health experts remain cautious

Dr. Amy Edwards of Case Western Reserve University, while speaking to CBS News said NB.1.8.1 does not appear to cause more severe illness but What they're seeing in China, Hong Kong, and elsewhere is a sharp uptick in hospitalisations."

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new variant of Covid has mostly been detected in people who recently visited several countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, France, Spain, Vietnam, and Taiwan, which points to a global spread.

Covid variant NB.1.8.1.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified NB.1.8 subvariants as “Variants Under Monitoring”, not as “Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest”.

“Considering the available evidence, the additional public health risk posed by NB.1.8.1 is evaluated as low at the global level,” the WHO said.

However, the variant has the capability to increase transmissibility and immune evasion as it carries spike protein mutations—A435S, V445H, and T478I.

Is the fresh Covid surge concerning?

Though, the COVID 19 cases have been increasing, it is not as high as the last two years. However, the recent cases are a departure from typical respiratory virus behaviour, which usually increases during colder months. There has been a slight deviation, the virus is now showing its capabilities of spreading and causing illness even during the summer months.

