/Netanyahu warns of more strikes, calls on Iranians to ‘overthrow regime’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Mar 1) warned Iran of striking “thousands of targets” in the coming days. He also called on Iranians to “overthrow the regime of terror”. This comes after US and Israel launched strikes on Iran a day earlier, attacking over 30 targets and killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran over its nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

“In the coming days, we will strike thousands of targets of the terrorist regime. We will create the conditions for the brave people of Iran to free themselves from the chains of tyranny. And for this reason, I address you once again: O citizens of Iran, do not let this opportunity slip away,” Netanyahu said in a video message.

He added, “This is an opportunity that comes only once in every generation. Do not sit idle, because your moment will arrive soon. The moment when you must take to the streets, come to the streets in your millions to finish the job, to overthrow the regime of terror that has embittered your lives.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Israeli prime minister further said, “Your suffering and sacrifices will not be in vain. The help you have longed for has now arrived. Help has arrived, and now the time has come to unite for a historic mission. O citizens of Iran, Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Ahwazis, and Baluchis— Now is the time to unite your forces to overthrow the regime and secure your future.”

Iran's Revolutionary Guards vowed to severely punish the “murderers” of Khamenei after his death was confirmed on Sunday (Mar 1). They also warned of launching the “most ferocious” operation in history against Israel and US bases.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the “pure blood” of supreme leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei will “eradicate American-Zionist oppression and crime.” He added, “This time too, with all our strength and determination, with the support of the Islamic nation and the free people of the world, we will make the perpetrators and commanders of this great crime regret it.”