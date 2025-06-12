/Netanyahu Survives: For Now: Opposition’s Push to Dissolve Knesset Fails in Key Vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government narrowly survived as the motion to dissolve the Knesset was defeated by a margin of 61 to 53 on Thursday morning. However, political gridlock continues as some of his coalition members backed the opposition's motion.

This was an intense moment in Israeli politics as the vote came in between growing infighting in the coalition. Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition, called Netanyahu ‘unfit to rule’. The major infighting surrounding a decade-old rule which exempted Ultra-radical right groups engaged in religious studies from compulsory military service.

The United Torah Judaism and Shas parties were engaged in a slugfest with Likud over the draft proposal to enlist ultra-right radicals into the armed forces. The bill was gaining momentum in the pretext of Israel's war following the October 7 terror attack by Hamas. Israel has suffered its highest battlefield casualties and requires more troops.

But a last-minute deal within Netanyahu’s government has preserved unity between the coalition. If the United Torah Judaism and Shas parties had voted unisonly, then the dissolution bill would have passed.

"I am pleased to announce that after long discussions we have reached agreements on the principles on which the draft law will be based", said Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee Yuli Edelstein.

A preliminary vote to dissolve the Knesset must pass before the process for new elections can begin. With this motion failing, no new dissolution vote can be brought for six months, barring extraordinary developments.

Knesset’s full term ends in October 2026. Out of the 120 seats, a majority of 61 is needed for the dissolution. Even though Netanyahu survived the difference is rajor thin and there had been growing discontent among the coalition over the draft bill. The political turmoil in Israel is far from over. Externally, Netanyahu and his ministers face charges of war crimes and have been indicted by the International Court of Justice. Netanyahu has dodged this attempt to unseat him with sheer resilience and wit that allowed him to call the bluff of United Torah Judaism and the Shas party, which were just trying to stir up a controversy to escape mandatory military service.

Their constituencies have been given a lot of financial support and other privileges, and have very little to gain from a new election.