Sushila Karki: What did Nepal Gen Z leaders' favourite for interim PM say about Modi and India? Know more about her

Nepal has continued to be on the boil even after the government, that has now been toppled, met the demand of protesters to lift the ban on social media in the country. Nepal Army has now taken charge and the Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has agreed to become interim Prime Minister amid unrest in the country.

According to the local media, a virtual meeting of the protesters was held for nearly four hours after which it was decided that no youngster connected to political parties should assume the role and that karki should be made the interim Prime Minister.

“The Gen-Z group led the recent movement in Nepal and they trusted me to lead the government for a short period,” said Karki in an interview to CNN-News18, after being nominated.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who is Sushila Karki

Born on June 7, 1952 in Biratnagar, Nepal, Karki pursued her bachelors degree in Political science from the Banaras Hindu University in India in 1975. She then went on to pursue Law at Tribhuvan University in 1978.

Karki created history in 2016 by becoming Nepal's first female chief justice. But the following year an impeachment motion was brought against her for “delivering biased verdicts” and interfering in the executive’s jurisdiction.

Although Karki was automatically suspended during the investigation, she survived the impeachment as it failed to secure the necessary two-thirds majority. She retired in June 2017.

She has also worked in the capacity of a justice of the Supreme Court, senior advocate, and law professor.

Sushila Karki on PM Modi and India-Nepal relations

After being chosen to lead the interim government of Nepal, Karki in her first remarks, greeted the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoke about the relations between both the countries.

“Main Modi ji ko namaskar karti hoon (I greet Prime Minister Modi). I have a very good impression of Modi ji," said karki in an interview to CNN-News18