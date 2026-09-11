/Nepal floods: Rebuild cost estimated at $4.78 billion as 1,385 killed, 5,130 still missing

Nepal will need around $4.78 billion to rebuild after deadly floods caused by a glacial mountain collapse last month, the country’s foreign ministry said on Friday (September 11).

The disaster struck on August 26 when a huge flow of water, mud and debris swept through areas near the China Nepal border. Around 1,400 people have died, while more than 5,000 are still missing.

Nepali foreign ministry spokesman Lok Bahadur Chhetri said most of the money will be needed for long term reconstruction.

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“The total estimated requirement for reconstruction is approximately $4.78 billion,” Chhetri told reporters.

“Of this, approximately $57.67 million is estimated to be required for short-term reconstruction and recovery over the next six months, while approximately $4.71 billion is required for longer-term reconstruction.”

Nepal seeks help for rebuilding

The latest figures from Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority show that 1,385 people have died and 5,130 are still missing.

Rescue teams have so far saved 13,676 people. Search and relief operations are continuing in the affected areas.

The government has deployed 21,022 security personnel for rescue and relief work. They include 8,844 Nepal Army personnel, 7,975 Nepal Police personnel and 4,203 Armed Police Force personnel.

Nepal's leaders have said the country needs long term international support to deal with the changing conditions in its mountain regions.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah had earlier said Nepal must “strongly raise” with the international community the disasters it has faced because of climate change.

Shah is expected to travel abroad for the first time as prime minister this month to attend the United Nations General Assembly and raise the issue.

Floods leave widespread destruction

Nepal is a largely rural country with a population of around 30 million. It produces only a small share of the world's greenhouse gas emissions compared with industrialised countries.

The exact reason behind the glacial collapse is still unclear. However, glaciers around the world are melting as global temperatures rise, increasing the risk of such disasters.

Scientists say glaciers in the Himalayas, the world's highest mountain range, are melting faster because of rising temperatures.

Chhetri said the government is now assessing the full damage caused by the disaster.

“Given the scale and extent of the damage, the government is also undertaking a comprehensive post-disaster needs assessment to determine the full extent of loss and damage and the requirement for recovery, rebuilding and reconstruction,” he said.

A preliminary UN assessment estimated damage to buildings from the floods at $158 million. It said the total losses would be much higher after taking into account damage to roads, bridges and farmland, as well as humanitarian costs.

The disaster also caused deaths in neighbouring China. According to state media, 43 people have died and 519 are still missing.

The combined death toll in Nepal and China now stands at 1,428, while more than 5,649 people remain missing. Around 800 foreigners, including tourists and pilgrims, are among those missing.