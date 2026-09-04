/Nearly 7,000 people died in France during heatwaves until late July, says health minister

French Health Minister ​Stephanie Rist confirmed ‌on Friday (September 4) that nearly 7,000 ​excess deaths recorded during ⁠the blistering ​heatwaves that hit ​the country this summer as of ​late July. He also added that final data ‌will ⁠be available by the coming weeks. France's public health agency had earlier also estimated excess deaths during the narrower period of June 17 to July 2 at 5,764.

At least 35,000 excess deaths in Europe

Earlier report indicated that at least 35,000 more people died during four record-breaking and back-to-back heatwaves in Europe this summer, according to reports. The data confirmed that excess mortality in three of the EU’s larger countries include Germany, France and Spain, alone which has already exceeded 25,000.

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The consecutive heatwaves in 2026 across western Europe since May has broken all-time historical temperature records across hundreds of weather stations. In addition, France has marked its hottest national average day on record.



Germany saw record-breaking temperatures for three consecutive days in late June, with 46 weather stations recording readings above 40 C (104 F), while Spain faced sustained temperatures exceeding 42 C. Scientists attribute the growing frequency and intensity of such extreme weather events to human-caused climate change.



Germany has recorded the highest death toll, with the country reporting an estimated 14,000 heat-related deaths between April 6 and August 9, according to figures released late last week. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's public health agency, noted that 9,600 of these deaths occurred in just one week—June 22 to 28.