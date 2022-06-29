NATO bid: Turkey strikes deal with Finland, Sweden over Kurdish militants

Turkey said it will seek extradition of 33 suspects from Finland and Sweden as the contentions NATO bid for the Nordic countries showed it was going deadlock

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier denounced Finland and Sweden for providing safe haven to Kurdish militants and arms embargo imposed on Ankara after Turkey's intervention in the Syrian conflict in 2019.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said "extradition of terrorists" will be made "within the framework of the new agreement".

Turkey is seeking 12 suspects from Finland and 21 from Sweden as the deal comes into place. The suspects belong to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) which has been banned in Turkey. The US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist outfit.

However, reports said Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said that he hadn't received any list so far.

Sweden and Finland have been seeking to enter NATO after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both countries were hoping for a swift entry until President Erdogan expressed his dissatisfaction.

After the deal, Erodgan's office said "Turkey got what it wanted" as Finland and Sweden now seek to enter the European military alliance.

(With inputs from Agencies)

