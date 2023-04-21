NATO allies agree Ukraine will be a member of alliance: Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday (April 21) that all NATO allies agreed that war-torn Ukraine would eventually become a member of the intergovernmental military alliance, but the main focus was to ensure that Ukraine prevails against Russia, the news agency Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine defence contact group at Ramstein air base in Germany, Stoltenberg said that once the war in Ukraine ends, Kyiv must have "the deterrence to prevent new attacks".

Further details are awaited.

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive in February last year, Ukraine has been seeking to be allowed into NATO. But according to Western diplomats, it remained a distant prospect.

Friday's announcement comes a day after Jens Stoltenberg visited Ukraine, his first since the beginning of the war. The NATO secretary-general met Ukrainian President

Volodymyr Zelesnky. Stoltenberg also visited Bucha and laid a wreath in memory of those who died during the occupation of the town and visited a local church.

In a joint press conference with Stoltenberg on Thursday, President Zelensky said, "Now, when the majority of people in NATO countries and the majority of Ukrainians support the entry of our country into the alliance, it is time to take the appropriate decision."

Zelensky also said that a NATO summit in July could become historic if Ukraine received a formal invitation to join.

Stoltenberg meanwhile, said, "Ukraine's future is in the Euro-Atlantic family, Ukraine's future is in NATO, all allies agree on that."

(With inputs from agencies)

