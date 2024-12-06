London

People in Britain were reported facing disruptions while travelling by rail on Friday (Dec. 6) after a fault faced by train drivers in a radio system they use.

In a statement, Network Rail said “There is a nationwide fault with the communication system used between train drivers and signallers. As a result, services across the National Rail network may be subject to disruption this morning," Network Rail said in a statement.

The organisation further said that trains across the network will start their journey later than usual time because “of a nationwide fault with the onboard ‘GSMR radio system that allows communication between train drivers and signal operators".

A total of five routes were affected due to the disruption.

ScotRail, in a post on social media, assured passengers that the disruption does not affect the safety of trains.

“Due to a national fault with the radio system between drivers and signallers, services are subject to delays. Please note that this does not affect the safety of the train running as alternative methods are in place. Speak to staff or press help points for further information," it said in the statement.

However, South Western Railway is among the operators that cancelled some services on Friday.

“We have been informed of a national issue with communication systems affecting service this morning. This means that trains may be delayed before they start their journey. This is because it is preventing our train drivers from contacting the respective signalling centre this morning and a reset is having to be performed before the train can start its journey," it said.

National Rail said the disruption is expected to last until soon.

The BBC reports that it has been told that engineers believe the fault is at the national telecommunications hub in Doncaster.

(With inputs from agencies)