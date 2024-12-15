Washington DC, United States

NASA has warned of two massive asteroids will make their closest approach on Monday (December 16, 2024). These celestial bodies are named 2024 XY5 and 2024 XB6. They are racing towards Earth at incredible speeds. Although NASA has confirmed that neither poses a danger to our planet. These near-Earth objects (NEOs) highlight the importance of vigilant monitoring by space agencies.

Asteroid 2024 XY5

Asteroid 2024 XY5 measures 71 feet across, about the size of a large aircraft, and is travelling at a speed of 10,805 miles per hour. It will make its closest approach to Earth at 12:26 AM IST on Monday, passing within 2,180,000 miles—about 16 times the average distance between Earth and the Moon. "Although this is a close encounter in cosmic terms, there’s absolutely no cause for concern," say NASA scientists.

Asteroid 2024 XB6

Shortly after, another asteroid, 2024 XB6, will approach Earth at 7:25 AM IST on the same day. This one is slightly smaller, measuring 56 feet in diameter, akin to the size of a house. It will travel even faster, clocking a speed of 23,787 km/h, and will pass Earth at a safe distance of 6,690,000 kilometres—approximately 17.4 times the Moon’s distance.

Are these asteroids dangerous?

Despite their size and speed, neither asteroid is considered a "potentially hazardous asteroid." NASA defines hazardous objects as those larger than 150 metres that approach within 4.6 million kilometres of Earth. “These asteroids serve as reminders of the need to stay alert for potential space hazards,” says a NASA scientist.

Why it matters

Observing asteroids like 2024 XY5 and XB6 isn’t just about safety. It’s a window into the past, helping scientists understand the very fabric of our solar system while safeguarding Earth against future threats.

