NASA satellite pictures show how coronavirus lockdown in China reduced pollution

NASA has revealed satellite pictures to show how China's pollution levels declined in December as China began its battle against coronavirus.

The video compares satellite images before and after the quarantine in Wuhan. As the virus spread, Chinese authorities moved to stop pubic transport which dramatically reducted pollution in the country.

NASA and the European Space Agency used satellite images to show nitrogen dioxide (NO2) went down drastically as China began to close factories and put brakes on travel.

NO2 which is widely emitted by vehicles and industrial units saw a rapid drop, thereby improving environmental conditions, NASA scientists revealed with first signs seen in Wuhan which was later seen throughout the country.

The drop was significant in Wuhan with NO2 levels still high in Beijing where the virus reached much later. According to NASA scientists, it was the most dramatic fall in pollution over a short period of time in the country not seen since the 2008 recession and the Beijing Olympics in the same year.

The virus has claimed 3,176 lives in China so far with over 80,000 infected.