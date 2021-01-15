Nancy Pelosi names retired general, Russel L. Honoré, for security review before Biden's inauguration

More than a week after the Capitol riots conducted by the soon-to-be-impeached US President Donald Trump's supporters, the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked a retired general to lead a review of the security.

The decision has been taken by Pelosi a few days before the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect Joe Biden, especially after the FBI issued a warning about another such riot being planned near the inaugiration ceremony.

Pelosi has been an open critic of Trump since the start of his 2016 Presidency campaign. SHe also led the motion to impeach the President for the second time — with the House once again decising in favour of his impeachment.

"We must subject this whole complex to scrutiny in light of what happened, and the fact that the inauguration is coming," Pelosi said. "To that end, I have asked retired lieutenant general Russel Honore to lead an immediate review of security infrastructure, interagency processes, and command and control."

Russel Honore has previously served as the commander of Joint Task Force Katrina. He was highly praised for his humanitarian aides in Louisiana after the deadly hurricane Katrina hit the state.

Meanwhile, as per local reports, Joe Biden's inauguration rehearsal has been postponed on Sunday because of security concerns. As of now, the rehearsal has been postponed to Monday.

This has come after Trump declared a state of emergency in the city of Washington and deployed nearly 20,000 National Guard personnel on Monday to safeguard the city before the inauguration ceremony.