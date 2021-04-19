Mutations may prolong war against coronavirus

Coronavirus pandemic is a challenge enough. But the next big challenge is the mutation. Deadlier variants of the Wuhan virus are driving the second wave.

First it was Europe, then Brazil and Africa. Now the virus mutations have struck Asia.

The double mutant that was found in India last year, is now being spotted around the world. The flight bans are back.

If 2020 was about containing the virus. In 2021, governments are playing catch up with it. The reason is mutations.

After the British and South African variants an Indian mutation is now quickly becoming a matter of concern worldwide. It's called the double mutant.

This variant carries two mutations of the virus. Scientists had earlier found them separately.

But last year, they were reported together for the first time in India. It is believed that the double mutant is driving India's second wave

The study of this mutation has been limited. But reports say that prevalence of the double mutant was as high as 52 percent in January

Maharashtra is one of the biggest hotspots in the country. The double mutant was found in more than 60 percent of the samples tested.

As India struggles with its second wave. Reports say the double mutant has jumped borders. It has now been detected in at least 16 countries.

The list includes the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Researchers are still trying to find out whether the double mutant is deadlier. But one of the mutations in this variant is known to be much more infectious.

Reports say, that this mutation increases viral transmission by 20 per cent and reduces the efficacy of antibodies by more than 50 percent.

This could mean two things. One, the virus can spread faster to more people. And two, it raises the risk of re-infection.

As a result perhaps, flights from India are now facing bans. Hong kong has banned passenger planes from India for 14 days. Flights from Pakistan and the Philippines have been banned too.

Earlier New Zealand had banned flights from India.

Recently, Hong Kong detected cases of the N501Y strain. Another mutation that's highly infectious. The fact that the wuhan virus has mutated doesn't come as a surprise.

It'S the nature of these mutations that is a cause of concern. The variants of concern are infecting more people. And weakening the vaccines That were supposed to be the world's exit strategy from this pandemic.

Mutations might extend the war against this virus.

The tried and tested method to shield yourself from the virus is use of masks, hand sanitisers and social distancing.

