Musk tells 'judgy hall monitors' to stay away from Twitter with a Namaste

Elon Musk has now turned to Indian ways to promote Twitter, or rather keep away people he terms "judgy". The world's richest man urged those critical of him to stay on other platforms. "Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms - please, I'm begging u," he wrote. He wrapped up the message with a "Namaste", signalling the end of conversation.

Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms – please, I’m begging u — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022 ×

Musk has faced flak for the tremendous changes he has brought to Twitter. He has fired half the workforce, including several people from the trust and safety team, which is responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation and harmful content. He is reportedly planning to lay off people from the sales and partnership divisions as well.

Meanwhile, Musk's losses in his net worth for this year topped $100 billion. Tesla shares dropped to the lowest level in two years. The loss is the highest when compared to others on the Bloomberg wealth index. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his wealth declined over 37 per cent or $101 billion in value in 2022.

He has also reinstated some accounts, including that of Donald Trump, raising fears among advertisers. However, he had assured advertisers that all such decisions will be carefully weighed by a content moderation council composed of people with "widely diverse viewpoints" and an account will be reinstated after a "clear process for doing so" is established.

Musk had also issued an ultimatum to employees to be ready to work for "long hours at high intensity”, to which the staff responded with a mass exodus. Musk had asked employees to choose between working long hours or leave. He conducted a poll on the workplace app Blind for their response. In response, 42 per cent of 180 people chose the "Taking exit option, I'm free!"