Musk developing AI at Twitter despite own appeal for global pause: Report

Billonaire entrepreneur and Twitter CEO Elon Musk is going ahead with his artificial intelligence development plans at Twitter despite publicly endorsing a halt on AI dvelopment, said reports in US media on Tuesday (April 11).

Musk has bought thousands of powerful, costly computing processors and hired AI engineering talent, Insider reported, while another tech-focused outlet, the Information, said the entrepreneur has floated the idea of starting a rival to ChatGPT.

Musk had co-founded OpenAI, the San Francisco-based firm that developed ChatGPT but left it in 2018.

The Insider report came less than two weeks after Musk joined experts in signing a letter calling for a hiatus in the development of AI.

The open letter was published on the website of Musk-funded Future of Life Institute. It urged a six-month pause in development of powerful AI.

The billionaire Tesla boss and other luminaries wrote that "AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity."

Signatories to the letter included academics and tech titans like Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. They had said that the six-month pause should be used strengthen regulation.

Critics however called the letter a "hot mess" of "AI hype" that even misrepresented an academic paper.

Musk's fledgling AI project at Twitter was said in the Insider report to involve training a language model to create written content.

Generative AI could also be put to work as a search or advertising tool, but it remained unclear what Musk intended its purpose to be at Twitter, the report said.

AFP reported that Twitter replied to a request for comment with a poop emoji.

