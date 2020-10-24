'Murder hornet' nest found in Washington said to be the first in US

Entomologists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture have located the first-ever Asian giant hornet, or "murder hornet", nest in the United States on a property in the town of Blaine.

Using a new type of trap, WSDA researchers tagged several captured hornets with radio trackers, which they used to lead them to the nest. The cavity of a tree found on private property was housing the nest.

First discovered in Washington state in December 2019, Asian giant hornets are an invasive species not native to the US. They are the world's largest hornet and prey on honey bees and other insects.

WSDA members plan to remove the tree on October 24.

Washington state in the US trapped its first "murder hornet" on July 14.

Up until now, five giant hornets had officially been sighted in the state.

The hope was to find the nest by mid-September before the colony begins creating new reproducing queens and drones.

Also read | US state has trapped its first 'murder hornet'