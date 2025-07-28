/Munir disgracing military like Yahya Khan, ISI giving protection: Imran Khan

Former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party chief Imran Khan has once again lashed out at Army chief Asif Munir saying the country is being ruled by him and that he is being given protection by the ISI. Taking to social media, the jailed former premier said "The country is being run under Munir's law, and the ISI is giving it protection... He is prepared to sacrifice every national interest to maintain his hold on power. This army chief is disgracing the military just as Yahya Khan once did".

Yahya Khan, was former army chief General under whose regime East Pakistan witnessed a civil war, resulting in the creation of a new country Bangladesh.

This is not the first time that Imran Khan has leveled allegations against Munir. On July 16 Khan had asked his party members to hold Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir accountable if anything happens to him in prison.

Khan, who has been incarcerated for almost two years after being charged in multiple cases said that he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were facing inhumane treatment in jail.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I am subjected to relentless abuse. But no matter what they do, I have never bowed before oppression, and I never will."

"Even the television in her cell has been turned off. All basic human and legal rights have been suspended for both of us," Khan further wrote adding "I give clear instructions to my party — if anything happens to me in jail, Asim Munir must be held accountable."