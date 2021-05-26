Multiple fatalities reported in California shooting, suspect killed

WION Web Team
California Published: May 26, 2021, 09:33 PM(IST)

Several people killed in rail yard shooting in San Jose Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

According to California police, a shooting took place at the Valley Transportation Authority control centre in San Jose with "multiple fatalities" and "multiple injuries".

Reports said the suspect has been killed. There is still no confirmation of the identity of the attacker.

The police immediately evacuated people from the train and maintenance yard. 

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis said: "There are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities. I can't confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities."

Mayor Sam Liccardo confirmed that the "shooter is no longer a threat".

San Jose is located at the heart of Silicon Valley in California which is the centre of various tech companies.

