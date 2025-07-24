/Multi-millionaire CEO, 39, trampled to death by tusker at five-star in South Africa

In a tragic incident, the multi-millionaire owner of a game reserve in South Africa was gored and trampled to death by a charging elephant. The ghastly incident took place at 8 am on July 22 at Gondwana Private Game Reserve, when Francois Christiaan Conradie was trying to guide a group of elephants away from the tourist lodges. Conradie’s attempts went wrong when a six-tonne bull suddenly turned on him, reportedly gored the CEO with its tusks and trampled him multiple times, leaving nearby rangers powerless to save him despite their best efforts.

Conradie, who also owned the Caylix Group sports management company, had a deep passion for elephants and nature, and often ventured out to photograph them, said the staff. He had honours degrees in zoology, animal studies, commerce and marketing, and was an “ambitious entrepreneur and passionate about nature”.

“FC was a great guy to work for, and he loved his elephants, which were his favourite, and he felt he had a trust with them, but you have to never forget they may live in a reserve but are wild. He will be greatly missed by all here,” said a senior source at Gondwana.

Gondwana Game Reserve paid tribute to Conradie, describing him as a cherished leader, devoted husband, and father of three. “FC was more than a leader – he was a mentor, a visionary, and a truly remarkable individual,” the reserve stated, and requested privacy and space for the family during this challenging period.

It is not yet known whether guests at the Big 5 reserve, home to lions, buffalo, rhinos, leopards, and Africa's southernmost elephant herd, witnessed the violent attack

Gondwana Private Game Reserve is a five-star safari near Mossel Bay along the renowned Garden Route, and a popular destination for celebrities and tourists. The reserve which charges nearly 900 pounds per couple per night was fully booked.

Second fatal elephant attack at the reserve

This is the second fatal elephant attack at the reserve. In March 2023, David Kandela, a 36-year-old married father and staff member, was killed while guiding a herd through the Eco Tent Lodge area. Kandela was gored, dragged into the bush, and dismembered by elephants, including a former circus elephant named Bonnie.