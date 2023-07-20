Moscow restricts movement of British diplomats in Russia. Know why

Worsening the relations, Kremlin on Thursday announced restrictions on the movement of British diplomats working in Russia. Moscow said the British workers will have to notify authorities about their movements in advance, according to an AFP report.

The Russian foreign ministry summoned Britain's charge d'affaires Tom Dodd and informed him of a "notification procedure for the movement of employees of British diplomatic missions".

The procedure will be imposed on "accredited personnel" of the British embassy in Moscow and the consulate general in Yekaterinburg, in the Urals.

The diplomats will need to provide information of at least five working days of travel outside the "120-kilometre (75-mile) free movement zone". Additionally, the information provided should contain "the timings, purpose, type of trip, planned business contacts, accompanying persons, mode of transport, places of visit and accommodation as well as the route of the trip".

Moscow defended the decision saying it was introduced to counter the "hostile actions" of London, a key ally of Ukraine. It added the caveat that measures will not apply to the British ambassador and several other diplomats.

Britain continues to impose sanctions

Earlier in the day, the British government imposed sanctions on 13 individuals and businesses in the Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan that had alleged links to Russia's now-disbanded Wagner Group.

"Wherever Wagner operates, it has a catastrophic effect on communities, worsens existing conflicts and damages the reputations of countries that host them," said Britain's minister for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell.

On Monday (July 17), Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov was also placed on the sanctions list by the Rishi Sunak administration for hatching the forced deportation of Ukrainian children programme. Overall, 13 new sanctions were imposed, in response to "Russia's attempts to destroy Ukrainian national identity".

"In his chilling programme of forced child deportation, and the hate-filled propaganda spewed by his lackeys, we see (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's true intention - to wipe Ukraine from the map," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Earlier this month, Moscow informed it had brought over 700,00 children from the conflict zones in Ukraine into Russian territory for protection. However, the Western world reacted sharply to the announcement saying Russia was sending these kids to "re-education camps" where they were being exposed to Russia-centric academic, cultural, patriotic, and military education.

