Moscow-installed authorities claim Crimea hit by 'drone attack'

Edited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Nov 22, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

Representative image for unmanned aerial vehicles. 

Story highlights

Sevastopol, the place where the drone attack allegedly took place is the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet 

Moscow-installed authorities claimed on Tuesday (November 22) that the city of Sevastopol in Crimea was hit by a "drone attack". They said that no civilian objects were damaged, urging people to remain calm. 

The regional governor said in a statement that Russian air defences were activated and two drones were shot down. It's the same region that was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014. 

The Russian-installed governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said on social media: "Our air defence forces are working right now. There is an attack by drones. According to preliminary information, two UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) have already been shot down. All forces and services are on alert." 

Sevastopol, the place where the drone attack allegedly took place is the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet. 

