Morning news brief: World records 1 million COVID-19 cases in 100 hours, Twitter hack work of young hacker pals and more

People wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way during rush hour at a railway station in Tokyo, Japan, July 3, 2020 Photograph:( Reuters )
For the first time, world records 1 million coronavirus cases in 100 hours
Global coronavirus infections passed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the first time there has been a surge of 1 million cases in under 100 hours.
Twitter hack was work of young hacker pals, says New York Times report
Hackers involved in the high-profile hijacking of Twitter accounts earlier this week were a few youngsters with no links to state or organised crime, The New York Times has said.
Trump expected to exclude undocumented migrants from US census
United States President Donald Trump is expected to soon issue an executive order that would ban undocumented immigrants from being included in the 2020 census of the country.
UK officer suspended after video showed him kneeling on Black man's neck
One London police officer was suspended on Friday after a video of an arrest appeared to show an officer kneeling on a Black suspect's neck.