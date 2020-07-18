Morning news brief: World records 1 million COVID-19 cases in 100 hours, Twitter hack work of young hacker pals and more

For the first time, world records 1 million coronavirus cases in 100 hours

Global coronavirus infections passed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the first time there has been a surge of 1 million cases in under 100 hours. Read more

Twitter hack was work of young hacker pals, says New York Times report

Hackers involved in the high-profile hijacking of Twitter accounts earlier this week were a few youngsters with no links to state or organised crime, The New York Times has said. Read more

Trump expected to exclude undocumented migrants from US census

United States President Donald Trump is expected to soon issue an executive order that would ban undocumented immigrants from being included in the 2020 census of the country. Read more

UK officer suspended after video showed him kneeling on Black man's neck

One London police officer was suspended on Friday after a video of an arrest appeared to show an officer kneeling on a Black suspect's neck. Read more