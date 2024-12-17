New Delhi, India

A school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, has left two dead and six injured after a teenage female student opened fire before she was found dead.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump's legal troubles continue as a US judge ruled that he does not have presidential immunity in the hush money case.

In South Korea, prosecutors have warned suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol to cooperate in investigations over his martial law attempt or face arrest.

Finally, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces mounting pressure as Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland resigned, triggering calls for leadership change amid tensions with the US.

Madison school shooting: Two killed, six injured in gun attack by 17-year-old female student

In the US state of Wisconsin, a teenage student at a Madison-based private school opened fire on Monday (Dec 16), killing a student and a teacher. At least six others were wounded in the attack by an unidentified female student, who was later found dead.

Donald Trump does not have presidential immunity in hush money case, rules judge

Donald Trump does not have presidential immunity in the hush money case, ruled a US judge on Monday (Dec 16).

South Korean prosecutors warn suspended president Yoon Suk Yeol to cooperate or face arrest

South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday (Dec 17) ordered suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear by the weekend for questioning over his controversial martial law attempt, warning that he could face arrest if he fails to comply, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Trudeau next? Ontario Liberal MP calls for change in leadership after Canada Deputy PM's resignation

In what comes as a major political setback to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tendered her resignation Monday (Dec 16). The stepping down of the 56-year-old leader comes in the backdrop of the looming threat of US President-elect Donald Trump’s sanctions on Canada. The move may threaten Trudeau’s hold on power as his approval ratings nosedive and his own party members grow impatient with his leadership.

