Morning news brief: Volcano erupts in Iceland, Biden condemns anti-Asian violence, and more Photograph:( WION )
Good morning! Begin your day with WION's daily news brief
Morning news brief: The biggest news stories of the morning, from Joe Biden's condemnation of anti-Asian violence in the country, to the much-awaited volcanic eruption in Iceland. Click on the headline to read the full story.
Biden condemns rising anti-Asian violence, calls for unity
Under Erdogan, Turkey pulls out of European treaty to prevent violence against women
Volcano erupts near Icelandic capital, ending a streak of earthquakes
Current aide accuses New York governor of suggestive comments, harassment
US, China wrap up high-level Alaska talks after bitter opening exchanges
Watch: COVID-19: Nepal gives an emergency nod to India's COVAXIN