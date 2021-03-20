Morning news brief: Volcano erupts in Iceland, Biden condemns anti-Asian violence, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 20, 2021, 09.08 AM(IST)

Morning news brief: Volcano erupts in Iceland, Biden condemns anti-Asian violence, and more Photograph:( WION )

Story highlights

Good morning! Begin your day with WION's daily news brief

Morning news brief: The biggest news stories of the morning, from Joe Biden's condemnation of anti-Asian violence in the country, to the much-awaited volcanic eruption in Iceland. Click on the headline to read the full story.

Biden condemns rising anti-Asian violence, calls for unity

Under Erdogan, Turkey pulls out of European treaty to prevent violence against women

Volcano erupts near Icelandic capital, ending a streak of earthquakes

Current aide accuses New York governor of suggestive comments, harassment

US, China wrap up high-level Alaska talks after bitter opening exchanges

WatchCOVID-19: Nepal gives an emergency nod to India's COVAXIN

 

