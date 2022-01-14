Morning news brief: US vaccine mandate, new Covid treatments and more

Click on headlines to read the full report: US Supreme Court blocks Biden's workplace vaccine mandate. Also read the report on WHO approving two new treatments for COVID-19.

'Disappointed': US Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The US Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for large businesses delivering a blow to the US government. The Biden administration had mandated that coronavirus vaccinations or weekly testing should be made compulsory in companies that employ over 100 workers. However, the Supreme Court judges disagreed with President Biden's vaccine guideline.

Two new COVID-19 treatments approved by World Health Organization

The global health governing body - the World Health Organization has approved two new treatments of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday (January 14) amid a sharp rise in the virus cases globally.

US Capitol riot: Who are oath keepers? Founder of far-right group charged with seditious conspiracy

First sedition charges have been announced by the United States Justice Department on Thursday (January 13) in relation to the January 6 riots and attack on the Capitol. After the year-long probe, US prosecutors charged the founder of the far-right oath keepers militia, Stewart Rhodes, and 10 other people with seditious conspiracy.

China attempting to infiltrate the UK Parliament, warns MI5; China says 'we have no need buy influence'

MI5, the British intelligence service, has warned lawmakers that the Chinese Communist Party has employed a woman to exert improper influence over parliamentary members.

WATCH | Gravitas: One child is shot in America every hour