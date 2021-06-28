Morning news brief: US strikes near Syria-Iraq border kill five, Italy goes mask-free, and more

Morning news brief: In this newsletter, we bring to you the biggest and latest news developments from the world. The United States Air Force (USAF) attacked eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, killing at least five Iran-backed militia fighters on Monday. In Italy, mask mandates are lifted starting Monday - people in the country are no longer required to wear masks in the face of falling Covid cases. The country's rating has also been changed to "white" to represent a low-risk zone. The death toll from the apartment complex in Florida has gone up to 9, with rescue operations still underway, hopeful of finding more survivors. In France's regional elections, current President Macron and right-wing hopeful Le Pen suffered humiliating results, signalling a mixed response. Democracy continues to die in Hong Kong where authorities arrested a journalist who formerly worked with the now defunct Apple Daily newspaper.

This and more below; click on the headline to read the full story.

US carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

The United States said on Sunday it carried out another round of airstrikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to drone attacks by the militia against US personnel and facilities in Iraq

'Low -risk zone': Italy goes mask-free as COVID-19 cases continue to plummet

Italy became a mask-free and low-risk coronavirus zone starting Monday. This declaration marks a milestone for Italy, which was the first European country to be hit by the pandemic in February 2020.

Florida apartment collapse: Death toll climbs to nine as rescuers race to find survivors

The death toll after the collapse of a Florida apartment tower rose to nine, officials said Sunday, with more than 150 people still missing and their weary families waiting nearly four days for information as to their fate.

Australia's COVID-19 response team holds urgent meeting amid outbreak

Australia`s COVID-19 response committee is due to hold an emergency meeting on Monday as outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant across the country prompted a lockdown in Sydney and renewed restrictions elsewhere

UK, Singapore launch talks on digital trade agreement

Britain and Singapore will on Monday start negotiations on a new digital trade agreement that could remove barriers, part of London's push to become what it calls a 'global tech powerhouse' post-Brexit.

China leaves nothing to chance ahead of Party centenary

Behind roadblocks and hundreds of police in the Chinese capital of Beijing on Friday, fireworks resembling the national flag bloomed over the city as part of secretive and tightly choreographed rehearsal for the 100th anniversary of China's Communist Party.

Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily journalist at airport: Media

Hong Kong police arrested a former senior journalist with the Apple Daily newspaper at the international airport on Sunday night on a suspected national security charge as he tried to leave the city, according to media reports.

Watch: Twitter interim grievance officer for India quits, website no longer shows officer's name