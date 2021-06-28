'Low-risk zone': Italy goes mask-free as COVID-19 cases continue to plummet

Italy became a mask-free and low-risk coronavirus zone starting Monday. This declaration marks a milestone for Italy, which was the first European country to be hit by the pandemic in February 2020.

For the first time since that time, the country’s health ministry classified the country’s 20 regions as “white” areas, suggesting low risk of transmission. Italy uses a colour-coded system to evaluate COVID-19 risks.

Essentially, masks are no longer mandatory in outdoor settings. This news brings relief to many for the country is witnessing a heatwave expected to touch temperatures of 40 degree Celsius (104 degree F) in southern parts.

When the country was hit by the pandemic, Italy became a symbol of the extent of COVID-19 crisis, where army trucks were seen transporting coffins and morgues were overflowed. Over the last few weeks, infections have plummeted tremendously.

As of Sunday, 17,572,505 people in the country had been vaccinated, representing roughly a third of the population.

Italy had barred travellers from the European Union, United States, Britain, Canada and Japan from entering the country. Recently, the government removed the quarantine requirement for vaccinated people and those who test negative for COVID-19.

Even then, Italian Health Minister Roberta Speranza urged the citizens to be “vigilant”, citing the new variants which are more infectious.

"It's an encouraging result, but caution and prudence is still needed, especially because of the new variants…The battle is not yet won”, AFP quoted Speranza as saying.

Starting November 2020, the country has witnessed multiple lockdowns to battle the second wave of COVID-19. But restrictions were related last month with the whole country marked as a “yellow” zone. Due to this, people enjoyed more freedoms but a curfew remained in place.

