Morning news brief: UK's claims on Russia-Ukraine crisis, German Navy chief steps down and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 23, 2022, 09:09 AM(IST)

Morning news brief Photograph:( Agencies )

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: UK government has claimed that Russia looks to replace the government of Ukraine with a pro-Moscow administration. Also, read a report on the German Navy chief stepping down after his comments in New Delhi. 

Russia looks to replace Ukraine govt with pro-Moscow administration, claims UK
The Ukraine-Russia tensions continue to rise unabatedly. Now, the UK government has claimed that Russia looks to replace the government of Ukraine with a pro-Moscow administration.  

German Navy chief steps down after his New Delhi comments on Putin, Ukraine
German Navy chief VAdm Kay-Achim Schönbach stepped down on Saturday after his comments in New Delhi which called for rapprochement with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine can't become a NATO member. 

Former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn was 'part of the process' of 'alternate electors' plot
Boris Epshteyn, who was a strategic adviser for former United States President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, has acknowledged having his role in efforts to legitimise the alleged pro-Trump electors. 

Chinese province's officials fudged death toll of flood disaster last year, says central govt
In yet another example of lack of transparency in China, Chinese province officials fudged the death toll in a devastating flood disaster last year, said the country’s central government.

