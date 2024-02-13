Morning news brief: Trump wants immunity in Jan 6 trial; IDF releases hostage rescue video; and more

Former US president Donald Trump has approached US Supreme Court for immunity against charges related to January 6, 2021 riots. A lower court has previously ruled that Trump does not have such an immunity. In other news, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released a video that shows rescue of two Israeli hostages. Read this and more in our morning news brief.

Trump has claimed that he could not be tried for acts carried out as president. But a total of three lower court judges have previously ruled that Trump can be prosecuted like any other citizen.

The rescue operation spread a rare wave of relief in Israel where the uproar continues to grow to ensure that all hostages held by Hamas are freed.

Artificial intelligence, after catching hold of popular perception after the 2022 release of the blockbuster generative AI tool ChatGPT, has moved beyond being just a thing with a 'wow factor', and tech giants have already taken steps to integrate AI tools and apps in existing ecosystems. Google has something to say to Android and iPhone users.

According to the authorities, the woman had a history of mental illness and used an AR-style rifle to open fire inside the church

Watch | BAPS Hindu Mandir UAE: PM Modi to inaugurate temple in UAE ×