Morning News Brief: Trump tariffs blocked by US court, Musk exits DOGE, and more

US court blocks Trump's 'America First' global tariffs, says POTUS overstepped constitutional authority

In a major blow to the Donald Trump administration, a US federal court on Wednesday (May 28) blocked the majority of the US president's sweeping tariffs, a decision the White House said "unelected judges" have no right to weigh in on.

Pavel Durov claims Grok AI coming to Telegram, Elon Musk denies: $300M deal drama unfolds on X

Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov on Wednesday (May 28) announced that Telegram users would soon have access to Grok AI; however, Elon Musk, whose company owns the chatbot, quickly denied the claim.

Elon Musk exits US government. Is this Donald Trump's plan to 'Make America Great Again?'

Ever since US President Donald Trump assumed office for his second term, Elon Musk has always been in the frame. The two were almost inseparable, and now there's a twist in the tale as Musk announces his time in DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) comes to an end.

184,162,718 logins and passwords leaked from mystery database, including govt data from 29 countries

A massive data breach has exposed more than 184 million passwords linked to Apple, Google and Facebook. This includes usernames and passwords, and social media logins to bank accounts. This was revealed by cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler in a new report. According to Fowler, the compromised passwords were in an unmanaged server, which was unencrypted and had no password protection.

